Instant Genius Podcast: Blood sugar and your health, with Jessie Inchauspé

Jessie Inchauspé, author of Glucose Revolution, joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Jessie Inchauspé.

She’s the author of Glucose Revolution: The life-changing power of balancing your blood sugar, and founder of the Glucose Goddess Instagram community.

She tells us all about how spikes in our blood sugar are affecting how well we function on a day-to-day basis, and even speeding up the ageing process.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Jessie on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Jessie shares some of her favourite hacks for reducing blood sugar spikes.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online staff writer, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online staff writer at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

