Instant Genius Podcast: The Neuroscience of Grief, with Mary-Frances O’Connor

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to neuroscientist and psychologist Mary-Frances O’Connor. She’s the author of The Grieving Brain: The Surprising Science of How We Learn from Love and Loss (£20, Harper Collins).

She explains the latest thinking on what happens to our brains when we experience grief and loss.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Mary-Frances on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Mary-Frances talks about why modern science has moved on from thinking of grieving as a discrete five-stage process.

