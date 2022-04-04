Instant Genius: Oral Health, with Dr Kami Hoss

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Kami Hoss.

He's a dentist and author of the new book If Your Mouth Could Talk: An In-Depth Guide to Oral Health (£22.99, BenBella Books).

Kami explains how to take care of our teeth, debunking myths about plaque, cavities, fluoride and more.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Kami on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Kami talks about the impact of poor oral healthcare on our physical, mental and social wellbeing.

