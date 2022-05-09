Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius Podcast: The first stars in the Universe, with Dr Emma Chapman

By
Published: 09th May, 2022 at 07:00
Physicist Dr Emma Chapman joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Emma Chapman.

She’s a physicist at the University of Nottingham, and author of First Light: Switching on Stars at the Dawn of Time (£10.99, Bloomsbury Sigma).

She tells us all about the very first stars that existed in our Universe.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Emma on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Emma tells us about the exciting new telescopes, observatories and space missions that will revolutionise how we search for the Universe’s first stars.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Authors

Sara RigbyOnline staff writer, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online staff writer at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

