Instant Genius Podcast: COVID numbers, with Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter.

He's the non-executive director the UK Statistics Authority, and with Dr Anthony Masters, Statistical Ambassador for the Royal Statistical Society, he co-authored COVID By Numbers: Making Sense Of The Pandemic With Data (£10.99, Pelican).

In this episode, he explains the story that statistics can tell about the COVID-19 pandemic, and what lessons we've learned from the last two years.

