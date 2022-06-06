Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius Podcast: COVID numbers, with Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter

Published: 06th June, 2022 at 07:00
Statistician Sir David Spiegelhalter joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter.

He's the non-executive director the UK Statistics Authority, and with Dr Anthony Masters, Statistical Ambassador for the Royal Statistical Society, he co-authored COVID By Numbers: Making Sense Of The Pandemic With Data (£10.99, Pelican).

In this episode, he explains the story that statistics can tell about the COVID-19 pandemic, and what lessons we've learned from the last two years.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from David on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, David tell us what he might tell his future self, or future scientists, trying to slow the course of a future pandemic.

Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

