Instant Genius Podcast: The science of dreams, with Sidarta Ribeiro
Neuroscientist Sidarta Ribeiro joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Sidarta Ribeiro.
He's a Professor of Neuroscience at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil and author of The Oracle of Night: The history and science of dreams (£20, Bantam Press).
In this episode, he explains what is going on in our brains when we dream.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Sidarta on Instant Genius Extra.
On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Sidarta discusses the meaning of dreams and why they are a vital component of the human experience.
