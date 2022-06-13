Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius Podcast: Bitcoin, with Brett Scott

Published: 13th June, 2022 at 07:00
Brett Scott, author of Cloudmoney, joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Brett Scott.

He's a journalist and the author of Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto and the War for Our Wallets (£20, Bodley Head).

In this episode, he explains how cryptocurrencies work, and why he believes Bitcoin will never be a true currency.

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Brett on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Brett speaks to us about how physical cash is being faded out and the implications that has for our daily lives.

Alex Hughes

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked in technology and science journalism since graduating in 2018 with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future technology.

