Instant Genius Podcast: The evolution of human childhood, with Dr Brenna Hassett
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Brenna Hassett.
She's an anthropologist and archaeologist at University College London, and author of Growing Up Human (£17.99, Bloomsbury Sigma).
She explains just how weird human childhood is compared to the animal kingdom.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Brenna on Instant Genius Extra.
On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Brenna tells us all about childhood in the animal kingdom.
