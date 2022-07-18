Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius Podcast: The evolution of human childhood, with Dr Brenna Hassett

By
Published: 18th July, 2022 at 07:00
Archaeologist and anthropologist Brenna Hassett joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Brenna Hassett.

She's an anthropologist and archaeologist at University College London, and author of Growing Up Human (£17.99, Bloomsbury Sigma).

She explains just how weird human childhood is compared to the animal kingdom.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Brenna on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Brenna tells us all about childhood in the animal kingdom.

