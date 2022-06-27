Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius Podcast: Animal senses, with Ed Yong

By
Published: 27th June, 2022 at 07:00
Science writer Ed Yong joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to science writer Ed Yong.

He’s the author of An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us (£20, Bodley Head).

In this episode, Ed tells us about the staggering diversity of animal senses, from dogs’ powerful sense of smell to birds’ incredible colour vision.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Ed on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Ed tells us about the animal senses that humans don’t have at all.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Authors

Sara RigbyOnline staff writer, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online staff writer at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

