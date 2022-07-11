Instant Genius Podcast: The science of crabs, with Peter Davie
Marine ecologist Peter Davie joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to marine ecologist Peter Davie.
He’s a crab expert, honorary research fellow at Queensland Museum in Australia and author of Crabs: A Global Natural History (£25, Princeton University Press).
In this episode, he tells us all about crab biology and behaviour.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Peter on Instant Genius Extra.
On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Peter tells us all about some of the weird and wonderful crab species that exist in nature.
