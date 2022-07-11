Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Instant Genius Podcast: The science of crabs, with Peter Davie

By
Published: 11th July, 2022 at 07:00
Marine ecologist Peter Davie joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to marine ecologist Peter Davie.

He’s a crab expert, honorary research fellow at Queensland Museum in Australia and author of Crabs: A Global Natural History (£25, Princeton University Press).

In this episode, he tells us all about crab biology and behaviour.

And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Peter on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Peter tells us all about some of the weird and wonderful crab species that exist in nature.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Authors

Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

