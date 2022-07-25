Instant Genius Podcast: Deepfakes, with Sam Gregory
Technologist Sam Gregory joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Sam Gregory.
He's a technologist, and program director at Witness.org.
He explains what deepfakes are and why they have seen a sudden rise.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
And if that's not enough, you can hear even more from Sam on Instant Genius Extra.
On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Sam explains the best ways to prevent deepfakes and the future of this technology.
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and try your first 3 issues for just £5.
- After your introductory period you will pay just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.