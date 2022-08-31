Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The science of James Bond gadgets, with Kathryn Harkup

By
Published: 31st August, 2022 at 10:19
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!

Kathryn Harkup, author of Superspy Science, talks us through the science of James Bond's craziest gadgets.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Kathryn Harkup, author of Superspy Science: science, death and tech in the world of James Bond.

Advertisement

She talks about the craziest gadgets, villain schemes, and deaths in the world of James Bond, showing where the science and reason doesn't line up.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Alex Hughes

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked in technology and science journalism since graduating in 2018 with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future technology.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

Save when you subscribe today!

Subscription offer

  • Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
  • Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Science Focus Podcast

Listen to some of the brightest names in science and technology talk about the ideas and breakthroughs shaping our world.

LISTEN