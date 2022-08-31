Instant Genius Podcast: The science of James Bond gadgets, with Kathryn Harkup

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Kathryn Harkup, author of Superspy Science: science, death and tech in the world of James Bond.

She talks about the craziest gadgets, villain schemes, and deaths in the world of James Bond, showing where the science and reason doesn't line up.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

