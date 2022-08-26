Instant Genius Podcast: How plants solve crimes, with David Gibson

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to David Gibson, a professor of plant biology.

Advertisement

He talks about forensic botany - the study of plants to help solve crimes - and lists a number of real-life cases involving fungi, plants and algae.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: