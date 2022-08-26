Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: How plants solve crimes, with David Gibson

By
Published: 26th August, 2022 at 17:30
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!

Professor David Gibson sits down to explain how forensic botany - the study of plants to help solve crimes - has helped to solve real cases.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to David Gibson, a professor of plant biology.

Advertisement

He talks about forensic botany - the study of plants to help solve crimes - and lists a number of real-life cases involving fungi, plants and algae.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

Save when you subscribe today!

Subscription offer

  • Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
  • Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Science Focus Podcast

Listen to some of the brightest names in science and technology talk about the ideas and breakthroughs shaping our world.

LISTEN