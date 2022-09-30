Instant Genius Podcast: The future of self-driving cars, with Jack Stilgoe
With self-driving cars making the headlines, we spoke to professor Jack Stilgoe to find out about the laws and ethical guidelines needed, and how we'll need to interact with these vehicles when they do hit the road.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Jack Stilgoe.
He's a science and technology professor at University College London and author of the book Who's Driving Innovation? (£11.99, Palgrave Macmillan)
In this episode, he explains what self-driving cars are, how they work, what the benefits are and what pitfalls may be encountered once they hit the road. We dive into the ethics of autonomous vehicles, and examine scenarios such as: what would happen if a self-driving car were to cause a collision - who would be responsible?
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
- Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.