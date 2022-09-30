Instant Genius Podcast: The future of self-driving cars, with Jack Stilgoe

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Jack Stilgoe.

He's a science and technology professor at University College London and author of the book Who's Driving Innovation? (£11.99, Palgrave Macmillan)

In this episode, he explains what self-driving cars are, how they work, what the benefits are and what pitfalls may be encountered once they hit the road. We dive into the ethics of autonomous vehicles, and examine scenarios such as: what would happen if a self-driving car were to cause a collision - who would be responsible?

