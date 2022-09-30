Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The future of self-driving cars, with Jack Stilgoe

By
Published: 30th September, 2022 at 09:28
With self-driving cars making the headlines, we spoke to professor Jack Stilgoe to find out about the laws and ethical guidelines needed, and how we'll need to interact with these vehicles when they do hit the road.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Jack Stilgoe.

He's a science and technology professor at University College London and author of the book Who's Driving Innovation? (£11.99, Palgrave Macmillan)

In this episode, he explains what self-driving cars are, how they work, what the benefits are and what pitfalls may be encountered once they hit the road. We dive into the ethics of autonomous vehicles, and examine scenarios such as: what would happen if a self-driving car were to cause a collision - who would be responsible?

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Alex Hughes

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked for a number of brands covering technology and science with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future technology.

