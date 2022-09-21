Instant Genius Podcast: Spider season, with Prof Adam Hart
Published: 21st September, 2022 at 11:34
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!
That time of the year has come back around. It is spider season, but why do spiders choose this time and can UK spiders hurt you? Prof Adam Hart from the University of Gloucester gives us the lowdown.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Adam Hart, an entomologist and professor from the University of Gloucester.
Advertisement
He explains the reasons that we start to notice so many spiders at this time of the year in the UK, and whether spiders are actually any harm to us.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Advertisement
Authors
Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
- Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement