Instant Genius Podcast: Spider season, with Prof Adam Hart

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Adam Hart, an entomologist and professor from the University of Gloucester.

Advertisement

He explains the reasons that we start to notice so many spiders at this time of the year in the UK, and whether spiders are actually any harm to us.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: