Instant Genius Podcast: Artemis's first launch, with Libby Jackson
Published: 14th September, 2022 at 09:00
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!
Artemis has had numerous issues with its first launch attempt. Libby Jackson, the Exploration Science Manager for the UK Space Agency explains what went wrong and what's in store for us all when it does make it to the moon.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Libby Jackson, the Exploration Science Manager for the UK Space Agency.
Advertisement
She discusses the issues that the Artemis launch faced, why failure is all part of the process and what is in store for us all when we finally make it back to the Moon.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Advertisement
Authors
Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
- Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement