Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Bringing back the Tasmanian tiger from extinction, with Helen Pilcher

By
Published: 02nd September, 2022 at 11:16
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!

When we bring back a species after it's gone extinct, are we bringing back the real thing? Biologist Helen Pilcher explains whether we can really bring back species from the dead.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Helen Pilcher, a biologist and science author.

Advertisement

She discusses whether we can bring back a species after it has gone extinct, and how the research could help us protect species under threat of extinction.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

Save when you subscribe today!

Subscription offer

  • Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
  • Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Science Focus Podcast

Listen to some of the brightest names in science and technology talk about the ideas and breakthroughs shaping our world.

LISTEN