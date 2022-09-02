Instant Genius Podcast: Bringing back the Tasmanian tiger from extinction, with Helen Pilcher
Published: 02nd September, 2022 at 11:16
When we bring back a species after it's gone extinct, are we bringing back the real thing? Biologist Helen Pilcher explains whether we can really bring back species from the dead.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Helen Pilcher, a biologist and science author.
She discusses whether we can bring back a species after it has gone extinct, and how the research could help us protect species under threat of extinction.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
