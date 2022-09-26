Instant Genius Podcast: The heart, with Sian Harding
Published: 26th September, 2022 at 09:38
Ever wondered why the heart is connected to love? Or how you can keep your heart health in good shape? We spoke to Sian Harding, author of The Exquisite Machine: The new science of the heart, to find out.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Sian Harding.
She's a cardiologist and author of the book The Exquisite Machine: The New Science Of The Heart (£25, Penguin)
In this episode, she explains how the heart works, how to keep it healthy and debunks a number of popular myths around this ever-so-important organ.
