Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Adriana Barton, cellist turned health writer.

Advertisement

She is the author of Wired for Music: A Search For Health And Joy Through The Science Of Sound (£18.99, Blackwells)

In this episode of Instant Genius, Barton delves into the science of how we learn music, addressing whether its best to learn an instrument as a child, if its ever to late too learn, and whether learning music is innate.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Jason Goodyer
Jason GoodyerCommissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

Save when you subscribe today!

Subscription offer

  • Subscribe and get a £10 Amazon Gift Card!
  • Save 30% on the shop price - paying just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content