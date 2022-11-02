Instant Genius Podcast: The e-waste dilemma, with Josh Lepawsky
What happens to the waste from your electronic devices, and is your smartphone getting more environmentally-friendly? We spoke to Josh Lepawsky, professor of geographical waste to find out.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Josh Lepawsky, a professor at the Memorial University of Newfoundland studying the geography of modern waste.
In this episode of Instant Genius, Lepawsky outlines the issues that we face with modern electrical waste. He addresses whether smartphones can ever become more energy efficient, and what the future of e-waste has in store for us.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Treat yourself or a loved one to a subscription - the gift that keeps on giving!
- Subscribe from just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.