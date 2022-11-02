Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Josh Lepawsky, a professor at the Memorial University of Newfoundland studying the geography of modern waste.

In this episode of Instant Genius, Lepawsky outlines the issues that we face with modern electrical waste. He addresses whether smartphones can ever become more energy efficient, and what the future of e-waste has in store for us.

Alex Hughes

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked for a number of brands covering technology and science with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future technology.

