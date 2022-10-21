Instant Genius Podcast: Flies with Dr Erica McAlister
Published: 21st October, 2022 at 10:49
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!
Flies are easy to complain about, but they actually serve a very useful purpose. We spoke to Dr Erica McAlister, the curator of flies at the Natural History Museum to learn more.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Erica McAlister.
Advertisement
She is the curator of flies at the Natural History Museum.
In this episode of Instant Genius, McAlister takes the time to explain why flies are actually very useful. Important pollinators, and expert cleaners, flies are really quite misunderstood.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Advertisement
- The science and soul of music, with prof Susan Rogers
- Medical Detection Dogs, with Dr Claire Guest
- The science of learning music, with Adriana Barton
- Instant Genius Podcast: The future of self-driving cars, with Jack Stilgoe
- The heart, with Sian Harding
- Spider season, with Prof Adam Hart
- Dung Beetles, with Sally-Ann Spence
- Artemis's first launch, with Libby Jackson
- The science of crabs, with Peter Davie
- Meteorites, with Dr Tim Gregory
Authors
Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Treat yourself or a loved one to a subscription - the gift that keeps on giving!
- Subscribe from just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement