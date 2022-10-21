Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Erica McAlister.

She is the curator of flies at the Natural History Museum.

In this episode of Instant Genius, McAlister takes the time to explain why flies are actually very useful. Important pollinators, and expert cleaners, flies are really quite misunderstood.

