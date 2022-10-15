Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Claire Guest.

She is the co-founder of the Medical Detection Dogs charity.

In this episode of Instant Genius, Guest explains the incredible abilities of dogs to sniff out cancer. She outlines how they do it and how this is now being deployed in real world situations.

