Instant Genius Podcast: Medical Detection Dogs, with Dr Claire Guest
Published: 15th October, 2022 at 12:37
Dr Claire Guest is the co-founder of the Medical Detection Dogs charity. She explains how dogs are able to sniff out cancer and how this incredible skill is being deployed around the world.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Claire Guest.
She is the co-founder of the Medical Detection Dogs charity.
In this episode of Instant Genius, Guest explains the incredible abilities of dogs to sniff out cancer. She outlines how they do it and how this is now being deployed in real world situations.
Authors
Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus
