Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to virologists Dave O’Connor and Marc Johnson from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

For the past year, they have been hunting down a heavily mutated strain of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – searching through everything from sewage water to dog poo at the university's O'Connor Laboratory.

In this episode of Instant Genius, they explain how viruses mutate, how there may be rogue forms of coronavirus still out there and how we can track viruses down.

