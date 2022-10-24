Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Steven Pinker.

He is a renowned cognitive scientist and the author of the book Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why it Matters (Blackwells, £10.99).

In this episode of Instant Genius, Pinker shares his thoughts and theories about rational thinking and how we can overcome our own psychological biases.

