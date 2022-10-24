Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Steven Pinker.

He is a renowned cognitive scientist and the author of the book Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why it Matters (Blackwells, £10.99).

In this episode of Instant Genius, Pinker shares his thoughts and theories about rational thinking and how we can overcome our own psychological biases.

Jason Goodyer
Jason GoodyerCommissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.

