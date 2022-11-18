Instant Genius Podcast: What the Nordic people can teach us about a winter mindset, with Kari Leibowitz
Published: 18th November, 2022 at 16:09
Kari Leibowitz is a researcher and writer who studies how our mindset influences our health and wellbeing. She explains what studying the Nordic psychology can teach us about getting through winter.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Kari Leibowitz.
She is a researcher, writer and speaker who specialises in how our mindset influences our health and wellbeing.
In this episode of Instant Genius, Leibowitz explains what studying the national Nordic psychology can teach us about getting through the winter months.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
