Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Kari Leibowitz.

She is a researcher, writer and speaker who specialises in how our mindset influences our health and wellbeing.

In this episode of Instant Genius, Leibowitz explains what studying the national Nordic psychology can teach us about getting through the winter months.

Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

