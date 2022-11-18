Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Kari Leibowitz.

Advertisement

She is a researcher, writer and speaker who specialises in how our mindset influences our health and wellbeing.

In this episode of Instant Genius, Leibowitz explains what studying the national Nordic psychology can teach us about getting through the winter months.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: