Instant Genius Podcast: Sleep disorders, with Dr Alice Vernon
What are sleep disorders, how are they viewed by the scientific community, and what are the latest treatments for them? We spoke to author Dr Alice Vernon to find out.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Alice Vernon.
She is a lecturer at Aberystwyth University, and the author of Night Terrors: Troubled Sleep And The Stories We Tell About It (£16.99, Waterstones).
In this episode of Instant Genius, Vernon talks to us about sleep disorders. She addresses how scientific attitudes towards these disorders have changed over the years, what the latest treatments are, and what she learnt about her own sleep while writing this book.
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
