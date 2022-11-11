Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Alice Vernon.

She is a lecturer at Aberystwyth University, and the author of Night Terrors: Troubled Sleep And The Stories We Tell About It (£16.99, Waterstones).

In this episode of Instant Genius, Vernon talks to us about sleep disorders. She addresses how scientific attitudes towards these disorders have changed over the years, what the latest treatments are, and what she learnt about her own sleep while writing this book.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

