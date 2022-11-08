Instant Genius Podcast: Kindness, with Claudia Hammond
Published: 08th November, 2022 at 09:00
Claudia Hammond, a psychologist and BBC Radio 4 presenter outlines easy ways to introduce more kindness into your life, which could make you happier and healthier.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Claudia Hammond, a psychologist and BBC Radio 4 presenter.
In this episode of Instant Genius, Hammond explains how to introduce more kindness into your life, debunking the belief that the world is an unkind place.
