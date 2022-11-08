Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Claudia Hammond, a psychologist and BBC Radio 4 presenter.

Advertisement

In this episode of Instant Genius, Hammond explains how to introduce more kindness into your life, debunking the belief that the world is an unkind place.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offer

  • Treat yourself or a loved one to a subscription - the gift that keeps on giving!
  • Subscribe from just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement