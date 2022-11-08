Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Claudia Hammond, a psychologist and BBC Radio 4 presenter.

Advertisement

In this episode of Instant Genius, Hammond explains how to introduce more kindness into your life, debunking the belief that the world is an unkind place.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: