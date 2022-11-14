Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Prof Bill McGuire.

He is professor of geophysical and climate hazards at UCL and a science writer and broadcaster.

In this episode of Instant Genius, McGuire discusses why it is now practically impossible for us to keep climate change on the right side of the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement.

He also explains what the Earth could like in 2100 and what we can do to mitigate the worst impacts.

