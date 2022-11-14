Instant Genius Podcast: Climate breakdown, with Prof Bill McGuire
Bill McGuire is professor of geophysical and climate hazards at UCL. He sits down with us to discuss the issues we face in the fight against climate change.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Prof Bill McGuire.
He is professor of geophysical and climate hazards at UCL and a science writer and broadcaster.
In this episode of Instant Genius, McGuire discusses why it is now practically impossible for us to keep climate change on the right side of the 1.5°C target set by the Paris Agreement.
He also explains what the Earth could like in 2100 and what we can do to mitigate the worst impacts.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
