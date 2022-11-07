Instant Genius Podcast: Heating and health, with Dr Radha modgil
As the weather gets colder and bills get more expensive, we speak to Dr Radha Modgil, an NHS GP, about what effects a cold home can have on your health.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Radha Modgil, an NHS GP and BBC Science Focus columnist.
In this episode of Instant Genius, Modgil explains the connection between heating and health. As the weather gets colder and bills get more expensive, she outlines the effects a cold home can have on your health.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Authors
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Treat yourself or a loved one to a subscription - the gift that keeps on giving!
- Subscribe from just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.