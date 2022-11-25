Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Adrian Hon.

Advertisement

He is the co-creator of the popular mobile game Zombies, Run! and the author of the book You've Been Played (Blackwells, £20).

In this episode of Instant Genius, Hon explains how gamification has seeped into every area of our lives, from work to health. He addresses the pros and cons of this and explains why we should be cautious of our relationship with gamification.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: