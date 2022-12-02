Instant Genius Podcast: Genetic testing, with Sir Peter Donnelly
What exactly is genetic screening? And how could it benefit your health? Sir Peter Donnelly, founder of CEO of Genomics PLC and professor of Statistical Science at the University of Oxford, explains all.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we talk to Sir Peter Donnelly, founder of CEO of Genomics PLC and professor of Statistical Science at the University of Oxford.
Here, Donnelly explains exactly what genetic screening can tell us about our health – and what we can do to stay healthy regardless of our genes.
