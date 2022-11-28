Instant Genius Podcast: Robins, with Helen Wilson
Published: 28th November, 2022 at 11:50
We speak to Helen Wilson, an associate professor of human geography at the University of Durham. She explains the natural history and cultural impact of one of the nation's most-loved birds, the Robin.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Helen Wilson.
She is an associate professor of human geography at the University of Durham.
In this episode of Instant Genius, Wilson outlines the natural history and cultural impact of one of the nation's favourite birds, the Robin.
Authors
Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus
