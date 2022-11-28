Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Helen Wilson.

She is an associate professor of human geography at the University of Durham.

In this episode of Instant Genius, Wilson outlines the natural history and cultural impact of one of the nation's favourite birds, the Robin.

Authors

Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

