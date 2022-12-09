Instant Genius podcast: Bird Flu, with Dr Alastair Ward
This year around the globe, an estimated 160 million domestic birds have died as a result of avian flu. But why has the virus spread so widely? And could humans be at risk?
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we're joined by Dr Alastair Ward, associate professor of biodiversity and ecosystem management at the University of Leed, to explore the recent outbreak of bird flu.
This year, over 160 million domestic birds have died due to the virus, many in the UK. In fact, half of the country's turkey stock has been killed or culled.
So, why has it spread so widely? What actually happens when a bird gets the flu? And could humans be at risk?
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Thomas is a Staff Writer at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things Q&A. Writing about everything from cosmology to anthropology, he specialises in the latest psychology and neuroscience discoveries. Thomas has a Masters degree (distinction) in Magazine Journalism from the University of Sheffield and has written for Men’s Health, Vice and Radio Times. He has been shortlisted as the New Digital Talent of the Year at the national magazine Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards.
