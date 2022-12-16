Instant Genius Podcast: Brain-controlled machines, with Tom Carlson
Controlling machines with brain waves sounds like something ripped from a science-fiction book, and yet this is something happening today.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we're joined by Tom Carlson, professor of assistive robotics at University College London, to explore the rapidly expanding world of brain-machine interfaces.
Controlling machines with brain waves sounds like something ripped from a science-fiction book, and yet this is something happening today. It's a technology that can utilise signals from the brain to power wheelchairs, robot arms and a host of other assisted tech.
