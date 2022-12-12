Instant Genius Podcast: Vitamin D, with Dr Gail Rees
During winter months, over 15% of UK adults are estimated to have a vitamin D deficiency. But what exactly does vitamin D do in our bodies? And is it technically a vitamin anyway?
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we're joined by. Dr Gail Rees, senior lecturer in human nutrition at the University of Plymouth, to explore vitamin D.
She unpacks why so many people in the UK don't get enough of it, what a deficiency does to the body – and if it's technically a vitamin in the first place.
