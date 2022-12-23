Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we're joined by Professor Dame Sue Black, one of the world’s leading forensic scientists.

Ever heard someone say: “I know them like the back of my hand”? Well, it turns out the back of your hand can actually provide a forensic scientist with enough information to identify you.

In this episode, Black explains how the new science of digital identification works and discusses what we can expect from her upcoming Christmas Lectures.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

