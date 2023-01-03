Instant Genius Podcast: The food of the future, with Evan Fraser
By
Published: 03rd January, 2023 at 08:48
Try 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine for just £5!
How humans will be eating in decades' time – on Earth and Mars.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we're joined by Evan Fraser, director of the Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph, to discuss the future of food.
Advertisement
It's a topic that entails several major questions. For instance, will we be eating lab-made meats in the future, or will vegetarianism be the new norm? What will happen to the world’s thriving farming culture? And what could our diet look like if humans moved to Mars? We explore all.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Advertisement
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sponsored Deals
January sale subscription offer!
- Try 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine for just £5
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement