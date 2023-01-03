Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this episode, we're joined by Evan Fraser, director of the Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph, to discuss the future of food.

It's a topic that entails several major questions. For instance, will we be eating lab-made meats in the future, or will vegetarianism be the new norm? What will happen to the world’s thriving farming culture? And what could our diet look like if humans moved to Mars? We explore all.

