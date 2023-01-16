Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we speak to neuroscientist and author Dr Dean Burnett about the surprising discoveries he made when writing his new book Emotional Ignorance.

Ever wondered what is happening in your body and brain when you feel an emotion? How to better cope with negative ones? Or why we even have them in the first place? We explore all these questions and more.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

