Instant Genius Podcast: Emotions, with Dr Dean Burnett
What emotions actually are – and how you can better cope with negative ones.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we speak to neuroscientist and author Dr Dean Burnett about the surprising discoveries he made when writing his new book Emotional Ignorance.
Ever wondered what is happening in your body and brain when you feel an emotion? How to better cope with negative ones? Or why we even have them in the first place? We explore all these questions and more.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Authors
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
