Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're joined by Dr Andrew Terry, Director of Conservation and Policy at the Zoological Society of London to, to dive into the topic of biodiversity.

Why? In December 2022, representatives from governments and other official bodies from around the world met in Montreal for COP15: The UN Biodiversity Conference. Amongst the many things discussed was the so-called 30 by 30 target – the pledge to conserve 30 per cent of the planet’s terrestrial and marine habitat by 2030.

In this episode, Terry, tells us about the significance of the target, the current state of the Earth’s biodiversity and what role we can all play in reversing its devastating loss.

