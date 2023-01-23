Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're joined by science journalist Sally Adee to explore the electricity in the human body.

Every cell in our body – bones, skin, muscle, nerves – has a tiny voltage, like a battery. This bioelectricity enables our brains to send messages, but can also help us heal from injury and develop in the womb. In her new book, We Are Electric, Adee explores our body’s electrome, and reveals the ways it could help us treat cancer, regenerate cells, and even halt ageing.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

