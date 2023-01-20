Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're discussing this year's Big Garden Birdwatch, where the RSPB (The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) will invite the nation to count the birds in our green spaces from 27-29 January.

Advertisement

Adrian Thomas, the RSPB’s chief expert on gardening for wildlife, joins us to explain what one of the world’s biggest crowd science projects has taught us so far and he shares the simple steps you can take to make your back garden more welcoming to birds.

If you're keen to take part, check out the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch guide.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: