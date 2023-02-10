Instant Genius Podcast: The world’s ageing population and the ticking demographic time bomb, with Prof Jane Falkingham
The planet's dramatic birth rate drop, explained.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're talking about our planet's population problem – but not the one you're thinking.
It was recently reported that China has entered an era of negative population growth, after demographic statistics revealed a drop in numbers for the first time since 1961. And they are not alone. Many other countries across the world are also experiencing dramatic falls in birth rates. This had led some researchers to suggest that many countries are facing a so-called demographic time bomb that will leave them with an ageing population and a shortfall of people of working age.
We speak to Prof Jane Falkingham of the University of Southampton’s Centre for Research on Ageing. She tells us more about the world’s ageing population, how we have reached this point and what we can do to lessen its impact.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
