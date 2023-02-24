Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode we're talking about the UK's winter storms.
Storm Otto caused havoc across Scotland last week. Yet it was unusual in that it was the first named storm to hit our shores this autumn and winter.

Advertisement

Alex Deakin, a weather forecaster and meteorologist for the Met Office, reveals why we had such calm conditions this winter, why we name storms, and whether climate change could make storms worse.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offers you will love!

  • Spread the cost and pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
  • Alternatively, lock in for longer and pay just £37.99 per year, saving 51%!
  • Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
  • FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement