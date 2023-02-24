Instant Genius Podcast: Winter storms, with Alex Deakin
Published: 24th February, 2023 at 08:17
Why do we name storms? And could climate change be making them worse?
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode we're talking about the UK's winter storms.
Storm Otto caused havoc across Scotland last week. Yet it was unusual in that it was the first named storm to hit our shores this autumn and winter.
Alex Deakin, a weather forecaster and meteorologist for the Met Office, reveals why we had such calm conditions this winter, why we name storms, and whether climate change could make storms worse.
Authors
Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus
