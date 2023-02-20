Instant Genius Podcast: The science of lying, with Professor Richard Wiseman
Published: 20th February, 2023 at 08:07
Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!
Think you can tell when someone’s being dishonest with you? Think again.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're talking about lying (promise).
Advertisement
Think you can tell when someone’s being dishonest with you? Think again. Richard Wiseman, a professor of the public understanding of psychology at the University of Hertfordshire and host of the new podcast On Your Mind, busts the common myths around lie-detecting and reveals how you can identify if someone’s really telling the truth.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
Advertisement
- Fungal infections, with Dr Rebecca Drummond
- How to get more time in your day, with Dr Ashley Whillans
- The world’s ticking demographic time bomb, with Prof Jane Falkingham
- The science of persuasion, with Prof Vanessa Bohns
- Light pollution, with Dr Greg Brown
- How to enhance your focus with sound, with Dr Nick Perham
Authors
Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offers you will love!
- Spread the cost and pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Alternatively, lock in for longer and pay just £37.99 per year, saving 51%!
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement