Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode we're tackling happiness.

What are the most important, achievable things you can do to live a happier life? It’s a big question that’s been researched for many years by Robert Waldinger. He’s a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and the man in charge of the world’s longest-running scientific study of happiness.

Waldinger joins us to discuss the key findings of this research, the biggest happiness myths and also how much money you need to be fulfilled.

