Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring the mind-blowing nature found in BBC’s Wild Isles.

Advertisement

Presented by Sir David Attenborough, the series showcases British wildlife, shining a light on some of the animals and plants we share our islands with. In this podcast episode, we speak to Dr Philip Wheeler, a senior lecturer of ecology at the Open University. He is a consultant on Wild Isles, and here he tells us about some of the wildlife featured in the series.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: