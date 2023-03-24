Instant Genius Podcast: UK wildlife, with Dr Philip Wheeler
Published: 24th March, 2023 at 08:18
We delve into the spectacular nature featured in Sir David Attenborough's Wild Isles .
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring the mind-blowing nature found in BBC’s Wild Isles.
Presented by Sir David Attenborough, the series showcases British wildlife, shining a light on some of the animals and plants we share our islands with. In this podcast episode, we speak to Dr Philip Wheeler, a senior lecturer of ecology at the Open University. He is a consultant on Wild Isles, and here he tells us about some of the wildlife featured in the series.
