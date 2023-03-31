Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're delving into how your brain reacts to art.

At one time or another, it’s likely that we’ve all experienced the profound effect that engaging with art can have on us. Be it listening to a favourite song, reading a moving poem or walking around a much-loved gallery. But is there more to these experiences than mere entertainment?

We speak to Susan Magsamen the founder of the International Arts + Mind Lab (IAM Lab), at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine about the new book she has co-authored with Google’s Vice President of Design Ivy Ross, Your Brain on Art. She tells us exactly what is going on in our brains when we engage with art and how these powerful effects can be used to boost our health and wellbeing.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

