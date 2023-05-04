Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring ultra-processed food.

Have you ever struggled to put that packet of biscuits back in the cupboard after opening them? Or found yourself dialling for your favourite takeaway more often than you’d really like to? If so, it sounds like you’ve been under the influence of ultra-processed food (UPF). But what exactly are they and what are they doing to our bodies when we consume them?

In this episode, we speak to Dr Chris van Tulleken, BBC TV presenter and infectious diseases doctor based at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in London. He tells me about the surprising discoveries he made about UPF when writing his latest book – Ultra-Processed People - Why Do We All Eat Stuff That Isn’t Food … And Why Can’t We Stop?

