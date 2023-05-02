Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring the upcoming battle for space.

As space travel becomes more common, questions are being raised over laws in space, how it will be split up amongst countries and even the risk of potential star wars. We spoke to author Dr Tim Marshall to find out about the future of space politics.

