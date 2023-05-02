Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring the upcoming battle for space.

As space travel becomes more common, questions are being raised over laws in space, how it will be split up amongst countries and even the risk of potential star wars. We spoke to author Dr Tim Marshall to find out about the future of space politics.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Authors

Alex Hughes

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked for a number of brands covering technology and science with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future technology.

