Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring the privacy of your brain.

Advertisement

Why? In the not-too-distant future, we could all be wearing wearables that scan our brain waves, understanding how we feel, think and act. Before then, author Nita Farahany argues that we need to rethink our rules for privacy to include our brains.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Alex Hughes

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked for a number of brands covering technology and science with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future technology.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Spring Savings!

  • Try your first 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
  • Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
  • FREE UK delivery.
  • Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement