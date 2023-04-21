Instant Genius Podcast: The fight to keep our brains private, with Nita Farahany
By
Published: 21st April, 2023
What protections do you need from wearable tech that could scan your brain?
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring the privacy of your brain.
Why? In the not-too-distant future, we could all be wearing wearables that scan our brain waves, understanding how we feel, think and act. Before then, author Nita Farahany argues that we need to rethink our rules for privacy to include our brains.
